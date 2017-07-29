Source: Police searched Queens park for victims of MS-13

Police dug for possible human remains in a Queens park Saturday based on information from an informant who claimed two victims of the MS-13 gang were buried there, law enforcement sources said.

The digging in Kissena Park in Flushing began late Friday, concentrated on a particular spot where NYPD cadaver dogs got a “hit,” the sources said.

Animal bones were found, but no human remains, one of the sources said Saturday night.

NYPD detectives received “vague, nonspecific information” about the possible bodies, the source said.

Another official said that the informant was someone in custody who claimed bodies were buried in the park and took detectives to one of the locations, where the dogs alerted.

The digging reportedly began at an area in the park at 164th Street and Underhill Avenue. The park is located a few blocks north of the Long Island Expressway and Queens College.

In a wooded area of the park, holes were visible in the ground Saturday afternoon, but there was no digging going on and no police presence in the area.

NYPD officials did not publicly confirm the investigation or the digging.

So far, the information received by detectives has not been connected to the May discovery in Queens of the body of a 16-year-old MS-13 member. The teen’s remains were found in Alley Pond Park with more than 30 stab wounds.