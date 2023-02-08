Nicholas Loiacono of Massapequa charged in deadly stabbing of Queens man, the NYPD says

An argument between two men — both armed with cutting devices — in Queens ended with one fatally stabbed by the other, and the arrest of a 27-year-old Massapequa man, the NYPD announced Tuesday.

Nicholas Loiacono has been charged with menacing and attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a police statement said.

The dispute between him and the 30-year-old victim, Gerard Moreno of Queens, erupted on Jan. 27, around 8:40 p.m. on Queens Boulevard. The address is an apartment building, websites show.

The police, responding to a 911 caller, found the victim had been stabbed in the chest; he was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he died on Feb. 4.

Said the NYPD: “Further investigation revealed the male was involved in a dispute with a 27-year-old male at that location, where both parties produced cutting instruments, culminating with the 30-year-old male sustaining the aforementioned stab wound.”