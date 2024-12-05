$44.6 million stegosaurus fossil will go on display this weekend at NYC's American Museum of Natural History

An immense stegosaurus fossil, the most expensive ever sold at auction when billionaire Kenneth Griffin bought it this summer for $44.6 million, will go on display this weekend at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History.

Museum officials said at an unveiling Thursday in Manhattan that the 27-foot long, 11-foot high skeleton — dubbed Apex — was thought to be one of the largest and most complete specimens ever uncovered for the stegosaurus, a plant-eating giant characterized by bony back plates and a mace-like spiked tail that lived in the Late Jurassic period 150 million years ago.

“It contributes a lot to our understanding of what a large individual looks like in a way that other stegosaurus fossils haven’t,” said Roger Benson, the museum’s curator of paleontology.

Scientists know of fossils for only 80 stegosaurus individuals found in the last 150 years, Benson said, and many of those finds are “very incomplete,” consisting of just one bone or fragment of a skeleton. Apex, however, included more than 254 of approximately 320 bone elements when a commercial paleontologist, Jason Cooper, found it in 2022 on land he owned outside Dinosaur, Colorado.