Storm delays flights at LaGuardia, Kennedy

Bad weather is causing big delays for metro-area air travelers Thursday, with weather-related delays of almost 1 1/2 hours at LaGuardia and about 2 1/2 hours at Kennedy.

The Federal Aviation Administration says rain, winds and low cloud ceilings are causing arrival delays of two hours and 24 minutes at Kennedy, one hour and 26 minutes at LaGuardia and 33 minutes at Newark-Liberty. There are no reported delays at Long Island-MacArthur.

Departures at the three major airports are also being delayed, though some of those delays are destination-specific.

Officials are urging all travelers to consult with their carriers before leaving for the airport in order to find the latest information about delays.