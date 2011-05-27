Strauss-Kahn team: We have info on maid

Defense lawyers for Dominique Strauss-Kahn said Thursday they have information that can "gravely undermine the credibility" of the hotel maid whose accusations led to sex-assault charges against the former International Monetary Fund head.

The claim by attorneys Benjamin Brafman and William W. Taylor was buried in a three-page letter to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, which also was filed with Judge Michael Obus. The letter complained that extensive police leaks had compromised Strauss-Kahn's right to a fair trial and may have poisoned the pool of potential jurors.

"Were we intent on improperly feeding the media frenzy, we could now release substantial information that in our view would seriously undermine the quality of this prosecution and also gravely undermine the credibility of the complainant in this case," the attorneys wrote.

The lawyers did not detail the evidence they claim to have about the 32-year-old maid, an African emigrant from Guinea. But in a reply letter prosecutors said they were troubled by the defense comments and were unaware of negative information.

The defense team already has raised questions about whether the woman consented to Strauss-Kahn's advances.

Civil rights attorney Norman Siegel said Thursday he is part of the hotel worker's legal team but wouldn't comment further.

Leaks cited in the defense letter included word that DNA found on the maid's clothing has been matched to Strauss-Kahn, and interviews by NYPD spokesman Paul Browne detailing how the alleged assault took place at the Sofitel hotel May 14. Browne declined to comment Thursday.

Meanwhile, Strauss-Kahn remained under house arrest Thursday in a $50,000-per-month TriBeCa town house. Uniformed and plainclothes police stood guard outside the ritzy building on Franklin Street.

Fabrice Leclercq, 43, a tour guide who led a group of visitors from France -- Strauss-Kahn's homeland -- down the block to view the house, called the newest stop on his tour "something they'll always remember from their visit to New York."

With Emily Ngo