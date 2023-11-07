NYC opening midtown streets to pedestrians for holiday season

Pedestrians looking to take in the holiday sights in Midtown Manhattan will soon get more space to stroll.

The city plans to temporarily curb vehicle use from several streets along Fifth Avenue and around Rockefeller Center to help alleviate crowding during the holiday season and spur business, Mayor Eric Adams' office said Monday

With the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on Nov. 30, the city will start using movable barriers to close — or partially close — the streets around Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall to vehicles, the mayor's office said in a news release Monday. Pedestrians will have access to West 49th Street and West 50th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue, from 11 a.m. to midnight daily. the release said.

Meanwhile, walkers on the Fifth Avenue corridor between 48th Street and 59th Street will have full access to the streets on Dec. 3, 10, and 17, between noon and 6 p.m.

The expanding of accommodations to walkers during the holiday season, part of the effort called Open Streets, comes after last year's program proved beneficial to businesses, netting them an estimated $3 million, according to a study that MasterCard did in partnership with the city.

The program also comes amid a push to "permanently reimagine Fifth Avenue as a safer, less congested, pedestrian-centered boulevard," the release stated.

“I felt the energy walking down the middle of Fifth Avenue last year — it was electric," Mayor Eric Adams said in the release. "And as we get excited for more of the same this December, we’re moving full speed ahead on permanently reimagining Fifth Avenue, so people can have this incredible experience every day of the year.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said in the statement that Fifth Avenue's future is bright "beyond this holiday season."

"I’m looking forward to working with all local stakeholders as we re-envision this world-renowned corridor," Levine said.