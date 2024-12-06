Subway chokehold case: Deadlocked jury in Daniel Penny trial resumes deliberations after instruction from judge

The Manhattan jury deliberating over the fatal chokehold case against Long Island native Daniel Penny for the death of Jordan Neely is deadlocked over the top charge of second-degree manslaughter, according to a note read by the judge on Friday morning.

"We the jury request instruction from Judge Wiley. At this time, we are unable to come to a unanimous vote on count 1 — manslaughter in the second degree," Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley said, reading the note aloud.

Customarily, when a jury can’t reach a verdict, the judge will read an "Allen charge," reminding the panel of its duty and encouraging them to reach a conclusion.

After a discussion, the judge read the Allen charge to the jury and they went back into the deliberations room.

"So, in accord with your oath, please continue to deliberate with a view toward reaching a verdict," the judge told them before sending them back to deliberations.

Before deliberations resumed, the defense asked for a mistrial, but the judge denied it.

The indecision on the top count creates a wrinkle in the case.

The verdict sheet given to the panel, which comprises five men and seven women, instructs them that they may not continue to deliberate if they find Penny not guilty of manslaughter.

"In this case, I think since the instructions are so clear that they can’t move on to count two if they can’t agree on count one," the judge said.

Penny is on trial for second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after he put Neely in a chokehold last year to subdue the homeless man who had burst onto the F train screaming about wanting food and promising "someone will die today."

After a six-minute struggle, Penny released Neely, but the homeless man was declared dead an hour later.

The jury has been deliberating for four days.

The Manhattan jury pored over video footage and contemplated complex legal theory but has failed to reach a consensus on whether Penny acted to protect himself and others on the F train on May 1, 2023, when Neely, who suffered from schizophrenia, burst through the door and announced he was ready to go to jail for the rest of his life.

The panel has written several notes asking for testimony and evidence Wiley handed the case over to them Tuesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, court transcribers continued to read back testimony the jury had asked for on Wednesday from city medical examiner Dr. Cynthia Harris, who determined that Neely’s death was a homicide by chokehold.

Harris had testified that she reached her conclusion by performing her autopsy of Neely’s body and a close examination of a cellphone video shot by a bystander of the struggle between the two men.

Harris told the jury during cross-examination that she did not wait for the toxicology tests to return before coming to her decision and that her conclusion would have been the same even if she later discovered he had enough fentanyl in his system to "put down an elephant."

Harris also told the court during testimony that determining the cause of death was more art than science. She also said she couldn’t be certain there was "sufficiently consistent pressure" on Neely’s neck to kill him.

The jury also asked the judge to once again read the legal definitions of recklessness and criminal negligence.

New York law defines recklessness when someone "engages in conduct which creates or contributes to a substantial and unjustifiable risk that another person’s death will occur." That person has to be aware of the risk and disregards it consciously. Finally, that person’s conduct has to constitute a "gross deviation from the standard of conduct that a reasonable person would observe in the situation."