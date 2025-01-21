Overnight subway trains now being patrolled by NYPD officers via state-funded program

A state-funded program to deploy uniformed cops on overnight subway trains began rolling out Monday night, and eventually two officers will ride every train running between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., the NYPD’s transit chief announced on Tuesday. Joseph M. Gulotta, the chief, said that the first deployment of 100 cops — two on each train — went to the A, G, J and L lines. There are 147 trains at any given time overnight, and each of them will soon get cops aboard. No specific timeline was provided but the program will last six months. "Our goal is to make sure we’re on the train, we’re stepping off the train at each station, we’re switching to a different car at each station, we’re gonna make contact with the conductor, and the motorman on these trains, and the goal for that is, they’re gonna announce that a police officer is on that train," he said. Putting cops on all overnight trains was announced earlier this month by Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her State of the State address. Mayor Eric Adams said that having police officers aboard the trains would not cause delays except under certain circumstances, such as "the officers are maybe looking for someone, may have been a call over their radio." "The police won’t do inspections just to hold up the train. Whatever we must do to make sure people are safe, we’re going to implement. So when officers walk through," he said.

