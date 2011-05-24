SUNY Buffalo plan will raise tuition

The state University at Buffalo has released its latest major plan to expand, reinvigorate the western New York economy and raise tuition to help pay for it.

The plan is the first to be unveiled for the State University of New York university centers that also include Albany, Stony Brook and Binghamton.

Each is expected to compete for state funding and legislative approval to raise tuition to push to the top academic levels in the nation while spurring regional economic growth.

University at Buffalo officials want to move and expand the 60-year-old medical school as well as increase tuition 8 percent. Twenty-five percent of the tuition would be used for needs-based aid for students.

If the tuition increase is approved, it could lead to hikes at all 64 state campuses.