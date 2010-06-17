Times Square bomb suspect Faisal Shahzad indicted on 10 counts

Times Square bomb suspect Faisal Shahzad has been indicted in the May 1 botched car bombing in New York.

An indictment filed in New York on Thursday charges Shahzad with 10 terrorism and weapons charges, adding five counts to the original case against him.

The 30-year-old Shahzad is charged with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction among several terrorism and weapons charges.

The Pakistan-born U.S. citizen was arrested two days after his smoking SUV was found with a homemade gasoline-and-propane bomb that failed to ignite.

Authorities say he cooperated with investigators for two weeks before he asked for a lawyer.

Shahzad’s attorney didn’t return a call for comment on Thursday.