FBI offers reward for information in 2008 bombing of U.S. armed forces recruiting center in Times Square

The FBI on Tuesday announced it was offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspects involved in the unsolved 2008 bombing in Times Square of a U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station.

According to federal investigators, the suspect or suspects may also have been involved in the two other unsolved city bombings: a May 2005 incident at the British Consulate and one at the Mexican Consulate in October 2007.

No one was hurt in the Times Square bombing.

The FBI said in its announcement — coming15 years after the Times Square bombing — it has developed several persons of interest who were “actively being pursued.” The latest announcement appears designed to spark on the anniversary additional information and useful recollections

"Fifteen years may have passed since the bombing occurred,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll said in a prepared statement. “If you have any information about this incident or those responsible for it, please contact us.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The investigation is being handled by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, which the NYPD is a member agency. The offense is not bound by any statute of limitations.

The Times Square bombing occurred early on the morning of Thursday, March 6, 2008, when a bomb exploded at the Armed Forces Recruiting Station. According to investigators a suspect rode a blue Ross bicycle west on 37th Street, took a right up Sixth Avenue, and made a left on 47th Street before turning left down Seventh Avenue.

FBI officials said the suspect got off his bike near the recruiting station at West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue, placed the explosive device at the recruiting station, lit a fuse, and fled the scene on the bicycle.

The explosive device was made from a military ammunition can, filled halfway with black powder and detonated with a time fuse, the FBI stated.

Although the suspect appears to be working alone, the FBI said he or she may have had a lookout or surveillance team of as many as five other individuals in Times Square. The suspect then rode his or her bike south on Broadway before turning left on 38th Street.

The bike was later recovered in a dumpster near Madison Avenue and 38th Street.

The FBI said anyone with information on the three attacks can call the FBI at 212-384-1000. Calls are confidential, the FBI said.