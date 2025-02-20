Ex-Adams adviser Timothy Pearson acted 'unprofessionally,' 'abused his authority' during homeless shelter confrontation in 2023, investigative report says

A former top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams acted unprofessionally when he shoved and confronted a security guard at a Manhattan migrant homeless shelter in 2023, after he became physically abusive and gave statements which were "inconsistent" with the recollections of other shelter personnel, according to a report released Thursday by a city investigative agency.

According to the Department of Investigation findings, Timothy Pearson, a former NYPD officer and aide on criminal justice matters to Adams, not only shoved the guard at the Touro College Respite Center but then pushed and cursed at a second security guard and then had them both arrested by the NYPD on the basis of a false report.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office refused to press charges against the two guards, DOI Commissioner Jocelyn S. Strauber said in a statement which accompanied the release of the report.

"City rules require that all visitors to migrant shelters show identification to be granted entry," Strauber explained. "But Timothy Pearson, the Mayor’s former Senior Advisor for Public Safety, became verbally abusive and physically aggressive when asked to provide his identification at the entrance to the Touro shelter, and used physical force against staff who tried to prevent him from entering without it."

The DOI report scored Pearson for essentially wasting police department time in filing a report against the guards, something that required seven units and 19 NYPD officers to respond. It concluded the former aide abused his authority.

Strauber said Pearson’s recollection of the incident was "inconsistent" with statements given by seven Touro staff witnesses.

Strauber said neither Pearson nor his attorneys would meet with DOI investigators. He could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

Once a close aide to Adams, Pearson has been rocked by a series of allegations of wrongdoing concerning sexual harassment, unwanted touching and discrimination filed in state court lawsuits by both female and male officers of the NYPD. Some of the allegations centered around Pearson’s role in the workings of the Municipal Services Assessment unit, a body tasked with reviewing the operations of other city agencies.

In another Manhattan State Supreme Court lawsuit filed by former NYPD Sgt. Michael Ferrari, of Nassau County, the complaint alleged Pearson, upon learning of large city contracts for a shelter on Orchard Beach in the Bronx that was never used, voiced anger.

"Do you know how these contracts work?" Pearson allegedly asked Ferrari, according to the lawsuit.

"People are doing very well on these contracts. I have to get mine. Where are my crumbs?" Pearson stated, according to the complaint.

After that remark, Pearson became known among other NYPD officers by the nickname "Crumbs," the Ferrari lawsuit stated.

Last year, Pearson’s cellphone was reportedly seized around the time federal investigators gathered electronic devices of former police Commissioner Edward Caban and his brother James. No charges have been filed in that probe and Pearson left his city positions last year.

In the state court actions in which he is a defendant, Pearson’s attorneys have denied all of the allegations of wrongdoing, which include claims he performed unwanted back and shoulder rubs of female officers.