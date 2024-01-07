Port Authority toll hikes on bridges, tunnels go into effect Sunday

Driving across the bridges and tunnels that link New York City and New Jersey will cost more beginning today, the Port Authority announced.

Motorists heading across the Port Authority's six crossings into New York will pay 63 cents more under the fee hikes, first announced in November.

For standard cars and trucks without E-ZPass, tolls at Port Authority crossings rose from $17 to $17.63, a 3.7% increase.

E-ZPass off-peak tolls for cars and other two-axle vehicles increased from $12.75 to $13.38, or 5%. E-ZPass peak tolls went from $14.75 to $15.38, a 4.3% increase. Discount plans remain in effect.

The Port Authority operates and maintains the crossings between New York City and New Jersey, which are the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing. Tolls are paid when entering New York.

The increase is the first of two Port Authority hikes planned for this winter. AirTrain fares will increase by 25 cents to $8.50 on March 3. This reflects a 3% uptick in an AirTrain single ride ticket.

The AirTrain at Kennedy connects to the Long Island Rail Road and the subway at Jamaica and Howard Beach stations. At Newark Liberty International Airport Station, the AirTrain connects to NJ Transit, PATH and Amtrak.

The toll and fare hikes included in the 2024 proposed budget plans were triggered by a 3.7% increase in the consumer price index over a year period starting in September 2022, Newsday previously reported.

Automatic annual inflation-based adjustments were authorized by the authority’s board in 2019, which raised the AirTrain fare that year from $5 to $7.75. This is the third inflation-based fare boost.

Increased commuter and toll costs follow MTA-related increases that took place in August and September.

The MTA raised LIRR one-way, off-peak tickets by 4.6%. The weekly and monthly ticket rates increased by roughly 4.3% in September.

A nearly 6% toll hike for E-ZPass customers went into effect on the MTA’s bridges and tunnels in August while all other drivers saw a 10% increase.

With Lorena Mongelli