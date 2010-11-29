Tramway to Roosevelt Island set to reopen

The East River aerial cable car system that links Manhattan and Roosevelt Island is set to reopen following a nine-month overhaul.

The Roosevelt Island Operation Commission gave the Roosevelt Island Tramway the green light to begin running on Tuesday.

The 3-minute ride offers commuters and tourists breathtaking views of the city from up to 250 feet high.

The overhaul features new gondolas with bigger windows and longer seats. The tramway also was upgraded to resist high winds and includes electrical and mechanical backups.

In 2006, 69 people were stranded for hours in midair because of mechanical problems.

About 10,000 people live on Roosevelt Island. It’s a 2-mile-long, 800-foot-wide strip of land in the river between Manhattan and Queens. It’s also accessible by bridge and subway.