Transit security to be boosted for July 4 weekend

Heading into the Independence Day holiday weekend, users of public transportation can expect to see heavily armed guards and increased security on trains and in major transit hubs throughout the region - part of a weeklong antiterrorism initiative in major East Coast cities.

To highlight the effort, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano is slated to visit Penn Station Thursday, the first stop on a multicity Amtrak tour, and trumpet the MTA's "If you see something, say something" slogan as a watchful nationwide mantra.

In Manhattan, Napolitano will join with Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NYPD and Amtrak officials and officially swear in former FBI deputy director John Pistole as the new Transportation Security Administration administrator.

Tuesday, commuters were met with a bulked-up police presence at major transit hubs in New York, Newark, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., an effort called Operation RAIL SAFE, an acronym for Regional Alliance Including Local, State And Federal Efforts.

In Manhattan, about 300 officers patrolled Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal and Herald Square from agencies including the New York Police Department, the MTA Police and the Department of Homeland Security. Onboard Long Island Rail Road trains, passengers were warned that they "may be subject to a random search by police."

At Penn Station, a destination or departure point for thousands of Long Islanders each day, officers made their presence felt as they stood guard armed with machine guns, inspected subway and commuter rail cars, and randomly screened commuters' bags for explosive materials at several checkpoints. On Eighth Avenue, dozens of NYPD cars were positioned bumper-to-bumper with their lights flashing.

Another such Multi Agency Super Surge (MASS) drill is scheduled Friday in Manhattan.

Insp. Martin Conway, counterterrorism coordinator for the NYPD's transit bureau, said the increased presence was not in response to any particular threat, but a regular exercise to fine-tune security efforts and deter potential terrorists.

New York law enforcement agencies routinely conduct such exercises, but Tuesday's drill was only the second time the operation has been coordinated with several other cities.

Some hurried commuters appeared annoyed when they had to stop at a table to have their bags swabbed to check for the presence of any explosive materials. But many others said the inconvenience was a small price to pay for living or working in New York City.

"It's no big deal," said Adrian Colon, 45, of Bellmore, who was waiting for an LIRR train after finishing a shift as a doorman in Manhattan. "If you are behaving the way you are supposed to, you have nothing to worry about."

Marina Sloan, who had her bag checked by MTA Police officers as she passed the LIRR's waiting area, said she didn't mind the inconvenience but questioned the usefulness.

"I like the extra presence. I just don't think it's an effective way of screening," said Sloan, 40, of Wyckoff, N.J., who works at a Manhattan toy company. Sloan said that she would prefer a more "regimented" security system in Penn Station, similar to those in airports.

Leila Violano smiled as she had her bag swabbed, then continued on her way.

"It was a surprise. But, yeah, whatever," said Violano, 34, a consultant from Philadelphia who was visiting New York on business. "I'd rather have them here than not here."

Matt Amitrano of Valley Stream shared a similar philosophy as he waited for his LIRR train beside several heavily armed National Guard troops.

"After 9/11, I'd rather it be like this," said Amitrano, who works in a maintenance job in Manhattan. "People have to understand."