Aimed at fighting rats, NYC's new trash set-out times take effect Saturday — no fooling

Trash set-out times in New York City are set to change Saturday, and that's no joke, according to Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Sanitation officials.

Although residents and businesses will have a one-month grace period on the new set-out regulations, with written warnings issued until May 1, after that hefty fines will apply.

The current rules have been in place since 1969. The mayor's office last fall announced new rules to combat what city officials have deemed an explosion in the rat population.

Data compiled by the City Department of Health found the rat population doubled last year A post on the department website with an illustration of an open trash can reads: "To a rat, this is a five-star restaurant." As part of its rat-information portal, the site offers tips that include: "Clean up. Garbage and clutter give rats a place to hide" and notes: "Rats eat your garbage, so store all garbage in hard plastic rat-resistant containers with tight fitting lids."

A statement posted on the Department of Sanitation website about the rule changes reads: "As part of our commitment to keeping our streets clean, the NYC Department of Sanitation is implementing a new rule to reduce the time that trash, recycling, and curbside composting will sit on sidewalks."

For businesses, waste placed in a container with a secured lid can be put at the curb one hour before closing, while trash bags placed directly at the curb can go out only after 8 p.m.

The Department of Sanitation notes the curb requirements does not apply to businesses that have waste collected from a loading dock, but does note that curbside containers must be removed from the curb by the time a business reopens following curbside trash placement.

For residential buildings — and, this includes single-family and multiunit buildings — there are two trash options. Waste can be placed in a container of 55 gallons or less with a secured lid after 6 p.m. or can be placed in trash bags, directly on the curb, after 8 p.m.

A set-out rules flyer titled "Send Rats Packing!" is available in English, Spanish and Chinese via a link on the Department of Sanitation website.