President-elect Donald Trump to welcome NYC Mayor Eric Adams Friday at Mar-a-Lago

New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to meet Friday with President-elect Donald Trump, the mayor’s office announced Thursday evening.

Adams — who was indicted in September on corruption charges that he traded municipal favors and luxury travel for political contributions from foreign sources — has amped-up his praise of Trump ever since. Trump has said he appreciates Adams’ words and said he’s open to issuing a pardon.

The announcement of the forthcoming meeting came Thursday evening in a prepared statement by Fabien Levy, Adams’ communications deputy.

“Mayor Adams has made quite clear his willingness to work with President-elect Trump and his incoming administration on behalf of New Yorkers — and that partnership with the federal government is critical to New York City's success,” Levy said in a statement. “Tomorrow, Mayor Adams will sit down with President-elect Trump and discuss New Yorkers’ priorities. The mayor looks forward to having a productive conversation with the incoming president on how we can move our city and country forward.”

The meeting will be held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, according to the mayor's office.

Adams met late last year with Trump’s border czar, Thomas Homan, who is tasked with leading Trump’s promised mass deportation operation against immigrants living illegally in the country. Adams, a Democrat, has criticized the political left, challenged his detractors to “cancel me” and called Trump one of the “great patriots.”

Trump is to be inaugurated Monday.