Suspicious package at Trump Tower deemed no threat, cops say

A suspicious package that turned out to be a bag of children’s toys prompted an evacuation of the atrium of Trump Tower Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The NYPD gave the “all clear” after they were called to investigate the bag left unattended in the lobby of the Fifth Avenue high-rise that is home to President-elect Donald Trump.

The NYPD declared the area clear and safe about 5 p.m. and tower residents, employees and the public were permitted back inside. The package was found near the Niketown entrance inside Trump Tower.

Several tourists visiting Trump Tower said they weren’t concerned about security, citing the visible presence of NYPD and private security guards and other safety measures and saying suspicious packages were a new normal in a post-9/11 world.

Trump is not in New York. He is at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted afterward: “Back to work here at Trump Tower after a false alarm. Thanks NYPD.”

Police have routinely run bags through X-ray scanners as they have since Trump’s election and uniformed police officers and firefighters were stationed in the lobby as usual.

Gidion Peters, 31, of the East Village, sitting in the lobby of Trump Tower, said he felt “very safe” amid the visible NYPD presence.

His friend, Richard Daniels, 31, also of the East Village, said he doesn’t believe Trump Tower is a typical terror target.

“If you look at recent attacks, it’s been soft targets like the cafes in Paris or the Christmas market in Berlin,” Daniels said. “They’re not going to try to go after a high-security building like this.”

With Lauren Cook