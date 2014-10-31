4,000 from NYPD to guard New York City Marathon

Security for the New York City Marathon on Sunday will be even more "ramped up" than it was last year in the wake of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, and 4,000 NYPD officers will be on guard to deter lone-wolf attacks and other potential threats, Police Commissioner William Bratton said Thursday.

"We are very prepared. We are very focused," he said at a Manhattan news conference Thursday with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Bratton stressed that no specific threats have been directed at the race, which will draw more than 50,000 runners and hundreds of thousands of spectators to the five boroughs.

The marathon will be monitored by four security helicopters, 20 vessels in city waterways and counterterrorism and FBI teams, Bratton said.

It steps off following a month in which there were lone-wolf, terrorism-linked attacks in New York and Canada. Two NYPD officers were injured in Queens by what Bratton called a "self-radicalized," hatchet-wielding man and soldiers in Ottawa and the province of Quebec were killed.

Security in New York was increased in September after President Barack Obama launched an expanded air war against Islamic State extremists in Iraq and Syria.

Officials said the police and the public must stay alert.

"You try to protect against it, and the best protection is the idea of the 'see something, say something,' " Bratton said.

NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism James Waters said the agency reviewed social media feedback from last year's event to learn how runners felt about the security measures.

They will be searched and subjected to a magnetometer, he said. Runners also must carry their belongings in clear, plastic bags, he said.