Biden announces $300M federal grant for new Hudson River tunnel, repairs to damaged one

Nearly $300 million in federal money will help build a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River and repair an existing, 113-year-old tunnel damaged during Superstorm Sandy, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.

Speaking at the West Side's rail yard in Manhattan, Biden said the grant for the long-stalled project — killed in an earlier iteration by then-Gov. Chris Christie and stymied by then-President Donald Trump — would herald a new day for America.

"It's about damn time," Biden said, speaking near a Long Island Rail Road train festooned with the presidential seal and "USA 46." A nearby train said: "PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN" and "HUDSON TUNNEL PROJECT."

The project, run by Amtrak, has the potential to boost capacity for LIRR riders at Penn Station.

The project is expected to cost $16 billion.

