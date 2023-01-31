NewsNew York

Biden announces $300M federal grant for new Hudson River tunnel, repairs to damaged one

President Joe Biden speaks at the West Side Rail Yard...

President Joe Biden speaks at the West Side Rail Yard in Manhattan on Tuesday. Credit: James Carbone

By Matthew Chayesmatthew.chayes@newsday.com

Nearly $300 million in federal money will help build a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River and repair an existing, 113-year-old tunnel damaged during Superstorm Sandy, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.

Speaking at the West Side's rail yard in Manhattan, Biden said the grant for the long-stalled project — killed in an earlier iteration by then-Gov. Chris Christie and stymied by then-President Donald Trump — would herald a new day for America.

"It's about damn time," Biden said, speaking near a Long Island Rail Road train festooned with the presidential seal and "USA 46." A nearby train said: "PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN" and "HUDSON TUNNEL PROJECT."

The project, run by Amtrak, has the potential to boost capacity for LIRR riders at Penn Station.

The project is expected to cost $16 billion.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City.

