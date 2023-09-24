Long Island residents walk in Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk

As the FDNY marked the 343rd death of a member from a 9/11-related illness this weekend, a group of around 60 Long Islanders braved the rain on Sunday as walkers in a race to support first responders.

Transportation for the group to the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk that starts in Brooklyn and ends in lower Manhattan was organized by the Thomas G. Oelkers Foundation, a charity founded to honor a Floral Park firefighter who died from World Trade Center-related cancer. The race, which nearly 2,800 people participated in this year, has been held on the last Sunday of September since 2002, a year after the terror attacks.

The group of walkers was mostly from Floral Park, a “very tight-knit community” that knows “how to rally and step up and support people,” said Erika Oelkers, 48, of Floral Park, who founded the Thomas G. Oelkers Foundation after her husband died in 2021. Hers was the first family of a first responder to die of a post-9/11 illness to have their mortgage paid by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which organizes the race each year.

Erika Oelkers, of Floral Park, holds a poster with her late husband, Thomas G. Oelkers, on Sunday. Credit: Howard Simmons

Thomas Oelkers served as a firefighter in the Bronx for 19 years after pivoting from a career as an NYPD officer who helped with recovery efforts after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and died nine months later at 46, leaving behind Erika and their three daughters.

“[Thomas] was known for helping out kids in the community, helping out families, just always a loud, larger-than-life presence who was always helping other people,” said Katie Tuffy, 52, of Floral Park. She is a longtime friend and neighbor of the Oelkers family, and on the board of directors for the Thomas G. Oelkers Foundation.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tuffy highlighted Erika Oelkers’ work to give back since her husband's death, including plans to run the New York City Marathon in November to raise money and awareness for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Oelkers also held a fundraiser after the race at a Floral Park restaurant to raise money for scholarships, and her foundation has purchased a van to contribute to a fleet operated by the FDNY Family Assistance Unit, which drove her husband to doctor appointments after his diagnosis.

“I think I’m most impressed, and I think we all are, that Erika generously shares Tommy with us through this organization and then goes out there and acts,” Tuffy said. “She’s running a marathon with three kids, working full time, on her own — doing it all, since he’s gone now two and a half years — but trying to always give back. … It's just all about continuing what he did on earth. She’s doing it for him now.”