TV star's business manager charged with fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A star of the TV series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is getting her own taste of law and order — in real life.

Manhattan prosecutors say Tamara Tunie was swindled of more than $1 million by her business manager.

According to court papers, Joseph Cilibrasi and his accounting firm started stealing from Tunie in 2002, listing himself as her husband to secure a credit card tied to her account. He is also accused of writing checks to himself.

The 50-year-old Manhattan man pleaded not guilty earlier this week and is held on $100,000 bail.

He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Cilibrasi’s attorney says Tunie was “fully aware” of the transactions and he’ll fight the charges.