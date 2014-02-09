Twitter: The bears sweat the details

Twitter is taking an absolute beating post-earnings, mostly because of one measly stat: Its quarter-over-quarter growth in monthly active users fell to just 4% from 6% in Q3.

Incidentally, Facebook's quarter-over-quarter growth fell to 4% in the second quarter of 2013.

But at that time, Facebook had over 1.1 billion users.

As of the fourth quarter reported yesterday, Twitter was at the 241-million-user mark, and concerns are growing about the company's ability to grow that number:

But despite the company's challenges in its user population, Twitter saw a drastic increase in monetization, as revenues grew 44% quarter-over-quarter to $243 million, smashing the $218 million consensus.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Full story at Minyanville.