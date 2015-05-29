Two Kennedy Airport workers charged in theft of electronics from cargo warehouse, DA says

Two Brooklyn men, workers in a cargo warehouse at Kennedy Airport, face grand larceny charges after swiping more than $90,000 worth of electronic tablets, cameras, memory cards and other devices, Queens prosecutors said Friday.

Kason Alexander, 32, of Bainbridge Street, and Akanni Martin, 39, of Park Place, were arraigned Monday before Criminal Court Judge Robert M. Stolz on charges of second-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Each was released on his own recognizance; they are due back in court on July 13.

If convicted, both men face up to 15 years in prison.

The office of Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said in a news release Friday that Alexander was spotted urinating on a sidewalk on East 57th Street by a police officer on May 23; when the officer approached Alexander as he and Martin got into a nearby vehicle, the officer noticed wooden crates shoved atop the folded down backseat of the car.

Prosecutors said Martin allegedly stated, "We both work at a warehouse at JFK and we came here after work to have some drinks . . ." and that the vehicle "is my brother's car, I am just using it."

The cargo crates contained 127 memory cards, 36 camera lenses, 52 Nikon cameras and 15 camera accessories. Police allegedly recovered 100 Kindle tablets from Alexander's vehicle.

The recovered items are valued in excess of $90,000, prosecutors said.

"The two men were trusted employees at Kennedy Airport," Brown said in a statement, "but they are now accused of helping themselves to nearly $100,000 worth of electronic merchandise."