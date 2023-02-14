U-Haul driver Weng Sor was suffering from 'mental health crisis' during rampage, NYPD says

The driver of the U-Haul truck that rampaged through Brooklyn on Monday was believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis when he barreled for nearly an hour through city streets and sidewalks, killing one man and injuring eight people, a top NYPD police official said Tuesday. Weng Sor, 62, until recently a resident of Las Vegas, where he lived with his mother, faces one count of murder in the second degree and eight counts of attempted murder, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a news briefing at police headquarters in lower Manhattan. Tuesday night, a law enforcement source identified the man killed as YiJie Ye, 44, of Bay 37th Street. He was struck at Bay Parkway and Fifth Avenue. Police did not identify him earlier but he was described as a single father of two children who was driving a moped when he was struck. Essig said Sor stated to police that he saw an invisible object heading towards his car to explain his driving. “At that point he said, ‘I had enough,’” said Essig, citing Sor’s remarks to officers after he was taken into custody. “There was no object,” Essig said. “We believe Mr. Sor was suffering from a mental health crisis," explained Essig without elaboration about what Sor suffered from. “At this time there is no nexus to terrorism.” Essig acknowledged that Sor told officers when he was arrested that “you should have shot me.” Earlier, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell described a nearly hour-long episode of rampaging driving which began about 10:22 a.m. at 55th Street and Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge and ended farther north when police boxed in Sor’s U-Haul truck close to the Brooklyn entrance of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel at the intersection of Hamilton and Columbia Streets. While Sor only had a record of a traffic infraction in New York City for speeding and illegal operation of a truck on a restricted highway — the Belt Parkway — he had eight prior arrests going back to 2002 in Las Vegas, Essig said. His record also includes two arrests for battery in Las Vegas and a February 5th arrest in South Carolina for reckless driving and marijuana possession. Sor was in Florida where he rented the U-Haul van in West Palm Beach and began driving to New York, passing through South Carolina. Traveling to New York, Sor visited the home of his ex-wife and son to shower on Feb. 6, the police said. On a second visit to their home on Feb. 8, Sor got into an altercation with his son, Essig said. One of the remaining injured was in critical condition, said police, while the others, including a police officer, were recovering from broken bones and other injuries. There was no immediate information as to when Sor would be arraigned, officials said. On Monday, Sewell described the driver's alleged actions as a “violent rampage" through Brooklyn. The incident began when the U-Haul struck a victim at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Senator Street in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, police said. The driver then struck a man on an electric bike less than a half-mile away at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, police said. The driver struck a third victim, also on an E-bike, just two blocks away at Bay Ridge Parkway and Seventh Avenue, police said. The U-Haul then hit another electric bike rider before it struck a pedestrian at 72nd Street and Third Avenue and then again hit another pedestrian at Fourth Avenue and 54th Street, police said. The U-Haul jumped a curb and narrowly missed another pedestrian on a sidewalk before driving away with a police car close behind on a nearly 8½-mile drive through Brooklyn, according to the NYPD and witnesses. Police initially said two of the victims were in critical condition and two others in serious condition at area hospitals. Four victims suffered minor injuries, police said. A security camera video showed the truck clip a scooter, then swerve onto a sidewalk and nearly plow into a pedestrian, who dived to safety just in time. A police patrol car then followed the truck down the sidewalk at high speed. Police were finally able to stop the U-Haul after it mounted a sidewalk near a tunnel at Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street in an attempt to get around vehicles stopped at a red light, police said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell discusses the arrest of Weng Sor, the suspect in the U-Haul truck rampage, during a news conference on Tuesday at One Police Plaza. Credit: Louis Lanzano

1 Victim suffered a broken leg. 2 Man on e-bike hit, now in critical condition. 3 Rider on e-bike hit, condition unknown. 4 Rider on e-bike hit, condition unknown. 5 Pedestrian hit, condition unknown. 6 Pedestrian hit, condition unknown. 7 Suspect drove on sidewalk near entrance of Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel (Hugh L. Carey Tunnel) to get around traffic. Police blocked his truck. Suspect arrested.

NYPD investigators work the scene near a U-Haul truck parked in Brooklyn, after a driver was taken into custody after hitting multiple people in Bay Ridge on Monday morning. Credit: Linda Rosier

