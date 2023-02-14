U-Haul driver Weng Sor was suffering from 'mental health crisis' during rampage, NYPD says

The driver of the van which rampaged through Brooklyn on Monday was believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis when he barreled for nearly an hour through city streets and sidewalks, killing one man and injuring eight people, a top NYPD police official said Tuesday.

Weng Sor, 62, until recently a resident of Las Vegas where he lived with his mother, faces one count of murder in the second degree and eight counts of attempted murder, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig during a new briefing at police headquarters in Lower Manhattan.

Essig said Sor stated to police that he saw an invisible object heading towards his car to explain his driving.

“At that point he said, ‘I had enough,’” said Essig, citing Sor’s remarks to officers after he was taken into custody. “There was no object,” Essig said.

“We believe Mr. Sor was suffering from a mental health crisis, “explained Essig without elaboration about what Sor suffered from. “At this time there is no nexis to terrorism”

Essig acknowledged that Sor told officers when he was arrested that “you should have shot me.”

Earlier, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell described a nearly hour’s long episode of rampaging driving which began about 10:22 a.m. at 55th Street and 4th Avenue in the Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge and ended further north when police boxed Sor’s U-Haul van close to the Brooklyn entrance of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel at the intersection of Hamilton and Columbia Streets.

While Sor only had a record of a traffic infraction in New York City for speeding and illegal operation of a truck on a restricted highway—the Belt Parkway—he had eight prior arrests going back to 2002 in Las Vegas, Essig said. His record also includes two arrests for battery in Las Vegas and a February 5th arrest in South Carolina for reckless driving and marijuana possession.

Sor was in Florida where he rented the U-Haul van in West Palm Beach and began driving to New York, passing through South Carolina.

Traveling to New York, Sor visited the home of his ex-wife and son to shower on February 6, the police said. On a second visit to their home on February 8, Sor got into an altercation with his son, Essig said.

Police didn’t officially released the name of the dead 44 year-old man, who was described as a single father of two children and driving a moped when he was struck.

One of the remaining injured was in still critical condition said police, while the others , including a police officer, were recovering from broken bones and other injuries.

There was no immediate information as to when Sor would be arraigned on charges, officials said.