1 killed, 1 hurt when vehicle falls into LIRR train yard in Brooklyn

One man was killed Friday afternoon and his female passenger was injured when their vehicle crashed 30 feet onto the Long Island Rail Road Atlantic Avenue train yard in Brooklyn, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The driver suffered an apparent medical episode while heading north on Vanderbilt Avenue, and the vehicle crashed through the barrier near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, authorities said. The passenger was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

