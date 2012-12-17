Victims join Mayor Michael Bloomberg, call for tougher gun laws
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and dozens of shooting survivors and victims' relatives are calling on Congress and President Barack Obama to tighten gun laws and enforcement.
The mayor was appearing at City Hall Monday with 34 people whose own lives or the lives of their relatives have been affected by gun violence around the country. They're sending videos to lawmakers telling their stories.
Bloomberg has long been an advocate for tougher national gun regulations. He has found himself at the forefront of a re-energized push for gun control since Friday's massacre at a Connecticut elementary school.
He says the carnage "demands immediate national action."
