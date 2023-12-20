Willets Point project underway as New York City officials break ground

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, city officials and developers broke ground Wednesday on 880 affordable apartments at Willets Point, the first phase of a proposed soccer stadium complex around Citi Field.

The project includes about $200 million in public funding to add infrastructure and sewers as part of 2,500 planned affordable homes in the Queens neighborhood, officials said. Wells Fargo’s Community Lending and Investment has financed $360 million for the housing development, including a $123.5 million low-income housing credit.

“This has always been a blighted community with great promise and opportunity,” Adams said, thanking previous administrations and groups planning the project near Citi Field, home of the Mets. “Those before me understood how important it was to have something at Willets Point. There are more than just baseball memories. But now — now, there's going to be memories of people living and enjoying this prosperous community.”

City leaders declared the development as the largest 100% affordable housing project in New York City in about 40 years and underway a year earlier than expected. It is a joint venture by the Queens Development Group, made up by developers Related Companies and the Jeff Wilpon-backed Sterling Enterprises.

Officials touted that it will bring $6 billion in economic development to the area around Citi Field, which is now surrounded by auto body and chop shops. It is forecast to generate 1,550 permanent jobs and more than 14,000 construction jobs.

Nearly half the apartments are reserved for tenants at or below 60% of area median income, with 133 units set aside for formerly homeless residents, according to Wells Fargo.

Construction on the first 880 apartments is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. An additional 220 affordable units are planned on the site for low-income seniors.

The New York City Planning Commission and City Council must still approve plans for a privately funded $780 million, 25,000-seat soccer stadium for NYCFC across from Citi Field, as well as a 250-room hotel.

Once approved under the city’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, construction on the stadium is set to begin next year, with the first games planned by 2027.

The 2,500 affordable housing units and the hotel complex are expected to be completed by 2030, said Maria Torres-Springer, deputy mayor of housing, economic development and workforce.

“This really is a generational investment and we’re building an entirely new neighborhood,” Torres-Springer said.

Developers and city workers have cleared the property of previously contaminated soil. The project also calls for a new 650-seat public school and more than 100,000 square feet of open public space. Infrastructure improvements also plan to elevate the development out of the flood plain, with improved drainage.

Officials say the new housing will help address the city’s housing crisis and units will include laundry, outdoor terraces, bicycle storage and ground-floor retail.

Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) said the plan has improved and built upon what was first proposed five years ago: bringing more affordable housing to Queens and throughout the five boroughs.

“I love my neighborhood far too much just to settle,” Moya said. “So you see, because what's considered affordable, maybe in Manhattan, it's just not the same as what's considered affordable here in Corona, Queens.”