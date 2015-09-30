Mother charged with second degree murder, manslaughter, after newborn found behind Bronx apartment building, NYPD says

A Yonkers woman was charged Tuesday night with second-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with the death of her newborn female infant, whose tiny body was found in the courtyard of a Bronx apartment building Monday, officials said.

Jennifer Berry, 33, allegedly gave birth to the child, who died of multiple blunt force injuries in what the city medical examiner ruled Tuesday was a homicide.

Late Tuesday night, officials said Berry was awaiting arraignment in Bronx criminal court.

Police had been questioning Berry since the infant's body was found.

Police suspect that Berry gave birth in the bathtub of an apartment unit and then may have tossed the newborn out a seventh-story window of the building at 130 W. 183rd St. in the University Heights section at about 2:37 p.m. Monday, said a law enforcement official.

Officials say officers responded to the building after someone called 911 to say an infant had fallen out of a window.

The infant was then discovered in the rear area of the building and pronounced dead at the scene.

Berry had been concealing the fact she was pregnant from friends and relatives, said the law enforcement official, who asked not be named.

At one point, Berry claimed that she had recently miscarried, the official said, adding that the dead infant still had its umbilical cord attached.