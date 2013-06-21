Woman identified from WTC remains

A woman has been identified from World Trade Center remains that were recovered shortly after the September 2001 terror attacks and retested, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.

The name of the woman, 43, was not released at her family's request, said a spokeswoman for the medical examiner.

To date, 59 percent of the people reported missing -- 1,636 out of 2,753 -- have been identified, the medical examiner's office said.

The office has been retesting unidentified remains as it finds new and better ways to analyze them, officials said.

For most of the victims identified, only one test was needed, usually a DNA test, the medical examiner's office said. The identities of others had to be confirmed by more than one method, such as personal effects found on the body, fingerprints and photos.