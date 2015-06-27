Woman killed when 2 motorcycles crash on Ed Koch Bridge, NYPD says

Police say a woman was killed when two motorcycles crashed into each other on the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge.

The accident happened at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the two motorcycles each had a passenger on the back. One of the bikes rear-ended the other as the drivers were exiting the ramp heading into Manhattan.

Police say the passenger on the front motorcycle fell off and was struck by the other motorcycle.

The passenger, a 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The three other people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There were no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.