NFL Gridiron Guide: Week 10 picks

JETS (6-2) at BROWNS (3-5)

Line: Jets by 3

Over/Under: 37 1/2

TV-Radio: Ch. 2, ESPN (1050), 1 p.m.

The NFL doesn't put asterisks next to close games or ones a team shouldn't have won. If they did, the Jets would have two asterisks after close calls in Denver and Detroit. Cleveland (3-5) plays way tougher than its record. Browns coach Eric Mangini - a week after stomping former mentor Bill Belichick - would love to duplicate the feat against his former club. Cleveland is 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games overall, and 6-2 ATS in their eight previous home games.

The pick: Browns.

COWBOYS (1-7) at GIANTS (6-2)

Line: Giants by 14

Over/Under: 45 1/2

TV-Radio: Ch. 5, WFAN (660), 4:15 p.m.

The last time these two faced, Michael Boley knocked out Tony Romo and you know the rest. Dallas has since fired Wade Phillips and replaced him with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett (some promotion!) As good as the Giants have been, can they cover 14 against a rival? The pick: Cowboys.

PATRIOTS (6-2) at STEELERS (6-2)

Line: Steelers by 4 1/2

Over/Under: 45

TV-Radio: Ch. 4, WFAN (660), 8:20 p.m.

These two teams could very well meet again in the AFC Championship Game. Pittsburgh was lucky to escape Cincy with a win, but it did come at a cost. Starting LT Max Starks injured his neck and went on the IR Wednesday. The Steelers defense has been impressive all season. However, I like Tom Brady and the Pats getting points, especially since they're coming off a shocking 20-point loss against the Browns.

The pick: Patriots.

EAGLES (5-3) at REDSKINS (4-4)

Line: Eagles by 3

Over/Under: 42

TV-Radio: ESPN, WFAN (660), 8:30 p.m. Monday

Two weeks ago, Redskins coach Mike Shanahan pulled QB Donovan McNabb late in the Skins' loss vs. Detroit in favor of backup Rex Grossman. (I thought he retired!) At one point Shanahan said McNabb had sore hamstrings. Then, he stated Grossman had a better understanding of the two-minute offense. Later, he challenged McNabb's "cardiovascular endurance." Get your story straight! McNabb's former team is playing better than his current one. The pick: Eagles.

VIKINGS (3-5) at BEARS (5-3)

Line: Vikings by 1

Over/Under: 40 1/2

TV-Radio: Ch. 5, 1 p.m.

With much of the media attention focused on Dallas this week, don't you think Vikings coach Brad Childress owes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former coach Wade Phillips a few gifts? From numerous accounts, Childress has lost his players' confidence. However, the Vikings are playing for one another and QB Brett Favre, the real leader of this team.

The pick: Vikings.

TITANS (5-3) at DOLPHINS (4-4)

Line: Titans by 1 1/2

Over/Under: 43, 1 p.m.

Titans WR Randy Moss starts for his third team this season. That has to be some sort of record, right? I wonder how he likes the catering service in Tennessee. The big question: Who will be his starting QB? Vince Young (ankle) isn't 100 percent. Lucky for the Titans, Kerry Collins is a solid No. 2. Speaking of backups, Miami benched Chad Henne in favor of former Jets QB and another guy named Chad. Good luck, Pennington!

The pick: Titans.

BENGALS (2-6) at COLTS (5-3)

Line: Colts by 7

Over/Under: 47, 1 p.m.

The Bengals' season all but ended Monday night against Pittsburgh. As banged up as the Colts have been, the favored team is 6-1 ATS in the teams' last seven meetings. The pick: Colts.

PANTHERS (1-7) at BUCS (5-3)

Line: Bucs by 6 1/2

Over/Under: 36 1/2, 1 p.m.

In their last 19 meetings with Carolina, Tampa Bay is 2-5 ATS at home and 6-13 overall. That should change against the decimated Panthers.

The pick: Bucs.

CHIEFS (5-3) at BRONCOS (2-6)

Line: Chiefs by 1

Over/Under: 43, 4:05 p.m.

The Broncos are bad against the AFC West (7-18-1 ATS in their last 26 games) and at home (9-24-1 in their last 34).

The pick: Chiefs.

SEAHAWKS (4-4) at CARDINALS (3-5)

Line: Cardinals by 3

Over/Under: 41, 4:15 p.m.

I believe NFC West games are the toughest division games to call in the NFL. Heads or tails? The pick: Cardinals.

RAMS (4-4) at 49ERS (2-6)

Line: 49ers by 6

Over/Under: 38 1/2, 4:15 p.m.

I guess Vegas believes this is when the Niners, off a bye, begin a run toward respectability. The Rams are 0-3 on the road, but they're also 6-2 ATS. The pick: Rams.

TEXANS (4-4) at JAGUARS (4-4)

Line: Jaguars by 2

Over/Under: 50, 1 p.m.

Houston is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games against the Jags.

The pick: Texans.

LIONS (2-6) at BILLS (0-8)

Line: Bills by 3

Over/Under: 43, 1 p.m.

The Bills have to win, don't they? But the Lions are an NFL-best 7-1 ATS. The pick: Lions.