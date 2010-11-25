NFL Gridiron Guide: Week 12 picks

JAGUARS (6-4) at GIANTS (6-4)

Line: Giants by 7

Over/Under: 44 1/2

TV-Radio: Ch. 2,

WFAN (660), 1 p.m.

I hate to start throwing around the dreaded "must win," but the Giants gotta have this one. The G-Men did a good job stopping Michael Vick, but were done in by turnovers. Now, Tom Coughlin has benched RB Ahmad Bradshaw (five lost fumbles) in favor of Brandon Jacobs. But to me, two bigger problems are Giants' banged-up O-line and WRs. The Hakeem Nicks' loss is especially painful. The Giants are 4-9 ATS in both their last 13 games as a favorite, and against a team with a winning record. The pick: Jaguars

PACKERS (7-3) at FALCONS (8-2)

Line: Falcons by 2

Over/Under: 47 1/2, 1 p.m.

This could be a possible preview of the NFC title game. Packers coach Mike McCarthy has my vote for Coach of the Year. He's kept that team together after Green Bay was hit with a huge injury bug. Of course, having QB Aaron Rodgers doesn't hurt either. But Atlanta's Matt Ryan is pretty good, too, and he's an astounding 18-1 at home. Works for me.

The pick: Falcons.

CHARGERS (5-5) at COLTS (6-4)

Line: Colts by 3

Over/Under: 51 1/2

TV-Radio: Ch. 4, WFAN (660) joined in progress, 8:20 p.m.

I marvel at Chargers QB Philip Rivers' numbers: 3,177 yards, 23 TDs and 9 INTs. He has a chance to break Dan Marino's single-season passing mark (5,084 yards). Besides TE Antonio Gates, can you name any of Rivers' WRs? The Chargers could have holdout WR Vincent Jackson available, so that could be a big boost for Rivers. As much as I hate going against Peyton Manning at home, look at this: San Diego is 12-1 ATS their past 13 games at Indy.

The pick: Chargers.

BUCS (7-3) at RAVENS (7-3)

Line: Ravens by 7 1/2

Over/Under: 41, 4:15 p.m.

I'll admit it: I've been drinking the Bucs' Kool-Aid. It's served me well recently, as Tampa Bay is an impressive 6-3-1 ATS. Playing at Baltimore will be a lot tougher than San Francisco, but I can't put down this cup of Bucs' potion.

The pick: Bucs

TITANS (5-5) at TEXANS (4-6)

Line: Texans by 6 1/2

Over/Under: 45 1/2, 1 p.m.

Houston had its heart ripped out by the Jags and Jets. Meanwhile, Titans coach Jeff Fisher and QB Vince Young need to have a heart-to-heart. The Titans now look to Rusty Smith (is there a better name for a third-string QB?). The Texans will dare Smith to beat them, but Houston's defense, we have a problem: he just might be able to. The pick: Titans

VIKINGS (3-7) at REDSKINS (5-5)

Line: Redskins by 1

Over/Under: 43, 1 p.m.

The Vikings are thankful Brad Childress is gone, and will rally around interim head coach Leslie Frazier. The pick: Vikings

DOLPHINS (5-5) at RAIDERS (5-5)

Line: Off (Miami QB questionable)

Over/Under: OFF, 4:05 p.m.

Chad Henne is questionable, but this isn't: Oakland bounces back after big loss. The pick: Raiders

EAGLES (7-3) at BEARS (7-3)

Line: Eagles by 3 1/2

Over/Under: 42;

TV: Ch. 5, 4:15 p.m.

Will the Iggles be primed for a letdown after a big win against the Giants? I know Sherry the Bears fan hopes so. Philly is 13-4 SU in its last 17 games vs. NFC North foes. The pick: Eagles

CHIEFS (6-4) at SEAHAWKS (5-5)

Line: Chiefs by 1 1/2

Over/Under: 44 1/2, 4:05 p.m.

KC has won six straight against the NFC West. The pick: Chiefs

RAMS (4-6) at BRONCOS (3-7)

Line: Broncos by 4

Over/Under: 44 1/2, 4:15 p.m.

St. Louis is 0-4 on the road, but that changes this week. The Rams are 7-3 ATS. The pick: Rams

PANTHERS (1-9) at BROWNS (3-7)

Line: Browns by 10

Over/Under: 37 1/2, 1 p.m.

Cleveland QB Jake Delhomme gets a shot at his former team, but can he cover a 10-point spread?

The pick: Panthers

STEELERS (7-3) at BILLS (2-8)

Line: Steelers by 6 1/2

Over/Under: 43, 1 p.m.

The Steelers have covered the last eight times they played Buffalo. Make it nine. The pick: Steelers

49ERS (3-7) at CARDINALS (3-7)

Line: 49ers by 1; Over/Under: 40

TV-Radio: ESPN, WFAN (660) 8:30 p.m. Monday

I guess ESPN thought this would be a good game when they scheduled this one. The Niners have covered four straight at Arizona. The pick: 49ers