NFL Gridiron Guide Week 13: Giants get back in win column; Jets? Not so much

GIANTS (3-8) at JAGUARS (1-10), 1 p.m.

TV: Ch. 5; Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9)

Giants by 3; O/U: 44 1/2

As soon as Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made his incredible one-handed touchdown catch, I immediately thought it was one of the 10 best catches I've ever seen. I've since upgraded Beckham's incredible grab to my personal top five. Shameless plug alert: Check out my Twitter account if you want to see the other four. The Giants and Jaguars both desperately need a win: The Jags' last (and only) victory came on Oct. 19 (24-6 vs. Browns). The G-Men's last 'W'? A 30-20 decision against Atlanta on Oct. 5. Yikes! The Jags are 8-23-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 32 games overall. The Giants aren't much better in November (20-45-2 ATS in their last 67 games). But I believe Eli Manning and Big Blue, 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. losing teams, will crack the win column in balmy, sunny Florida.

The pick: Giants

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 P.M. GAMES

SAINTS (4-7)

at STEELERS (7-4)

Steelers by 4 1/2; O/U: 53 1/2

Usually it's take the Saints at home and fade them on the road. However, after three straight home losses for New Orleans, maybe it's time for a reversal. Steelers, 1-4 ATS in last five vs. losing teams, may be looking ahead to Cincy next week.

The pick: Saints

REDSKINS (3-8)

at COLTS (7-4)

Colts by 9 1/2; O/U: 51

Looks like Colts made the right pick at No. 1 in the 2012 NFL draft with Andrew Luck, who is 29-14 in regular season. Robert Griffin III, who went No. 2 to Washington, is 13-20 and has lost his starting job (again). Washington goes back to Colt McCoy. Indy is 16-3 ATS in last 19 games against losing teams.

The pick: Colts

TITANS (2-9)

at TEXANS (5-6)

Texans by 7; O/U: 42 1/2

The Titans -- 3-12-1 ATS last 16 games -- have covered once in their last seven meetings (1-5-1 ATS) vs. Texans. Works for me.

The pick: Texans

CHARGERS (7-4)

at RAVENS (7-4)

TV: Ch. 2.

Ravens by 6; O/U: 46

One of the best stories this season has been Ravens RB Justin Forsett, who is third in the NFL in rushing (903 yards) and leads all backs with 5.83 yards per carry. The Ravens have covered four straight at home, but Chargers are 8-3-1 ATS as 'dogs of 6 or fewer.

The pick: Chargers

BROWNS (7-4)

at BILLS (6-5)

Bills by 3; O/U: 42

The Atlanta 'D' and I both forgot about Browns WR Josh Gordon last week. I was remiss in not mentioning Gordon's return from a 10-game suspension, and he torched the Falcons for 120 yards. I'll take the 'dogs in tight one.

The pick: Browns

RAIDERS (1-10)

at RAMS (4-7)

Rams by 7; O/U: 43

Congrats to the Raiders on avoiding a winless season after their 24-20 victory vs. KC, and giving me my best pick of the season! Both teams are 3-1 ATS in their last four games. I'll take the better defense and home team in this one.

The pick: Rams

BENGALS (7-3-1)

at BUCS (2-9)

Bengals by 3 1/2; O/U: 44

The Bucs are 0-5 ATS at home this season, and 5-22 ATS as home underdogs in last 27 occurrences. Cincy leads AFC North by a half-game, and is 6-2-1 ATS in last nine November games.

The pick: Bengals

PANTHERS (3-7-1)

at VIKINGS (4-7)

Vikings by 2 1/2; O/U: 42 1/2

Think the Vikings wish they were in the NFC South? Vikings would be tied for first place if they were in that division instead of the one with the Packers and Lions. The Panthers are 15-5-1 ATS in last 21 games vs. losing teams.

The pick: Panthers

4 P.M. GAMES AND SUNDAY NIGHT GAME

PATRIOTS (9-2) at PACKERS (8-3), 4:25 p.m.

TV: Ch. 2; Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9, joined in progress)

Packers by 3; O/U: 58 1/2

When I need insightful information, I go to the best of sources, the smartest of minds, the wittiest of quotes. Therefore, when I needed to know some similarities between Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and New England's Tom Brady, I went to Pats coach Bill Belichick. What do you have for me, Billy Boy? "They both wear No. 12." Seriously, coach, that's it? This first matchup between two future Hall of Fame QBs could be the game of the 2014 season and a possible Super Bowl preview. The Packers are 20-8-1 ATS in last 29 games following an ATS loss. I know the Pats have dropped seven straight covers on grass, but the number I like is that the Pats are 41-21-1 ATS as 'dogs under Belichick.

The pick: Patriots

CARDINALS (9-2) at

FALCONS (4-7), 4:05 p.m.

Cardinals by 2 1/2; O/U: 441/2

Amazing that Saints and Falcons are tied for first in putrid NFC South. Reminds me of the 2010 season when the Seahawks won the NFC West at 7-9. Either New Orleans or Atlanta will be lucky to get to seven wins this season. The Cards' loss and non-cover last week was a rarity. Arizona is 16-4 ATS in its last 20 games overall. Big bounceback here.

The pick: Cardinals

BRONCOS (8-3) at

CHIEFS (7-4), 8:30 p.m.

TV: Ch. 4; Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9)

Broncos by 2; O/U: 50

Denver is 1-3 ATS in last four as a favorite and 2-3 ATS on the road this season. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in last seven as underdogs, and 7-3 ATS last two seasons as 'dogs under Andy Reid. But I don't believe in the one-dimensional Chiefs. I'm still astonished that KC has yet to throw a TD pass to one of its wide receivers this season. Broncos' No. 2 run defense keeps Jamaal Charles & Co. under control.

The pick: Broncos

MONDAY NIGHT

DOLPHINS (6-5) at JETS (2-9), 8:30 p.m.

TV: Ch. 11, ESPN.

Radio: ESPN (98.7).

Dolphins by 7; O/U: 42

By far, my worst pick of this season was the underdog Jets over the 21/2-point-favored Bills in Detroit last week: Bills 38, Jets 3, Me 0. What was I thinking? No doubt, Rex Ryan's days are numbered with the Jets. Ryan doesn't even get to pick his starting QB anymore. Welcome back, Geno Smith! Two big questions are: Who will be the Jets' QB next season? (I think it's someone playing in college right now.) Will John Idzik still be the general manager? (I say clean house and start over.) The Fins are 9-21-1 ATS in their last 31 meetings vs. the Jets. If you think I'm backing the Jets, in the immortal words of New Yorker and tennis great John McEnroe: "You cannot be serious!"

The pick: Dolphins

STAFF PICKS

JOHN BOELL 91-83-1, 5-7 best bets

Last week: 7-8

Giants Dolphins Saints Colts Texans Chargers Browns

Rams Bengals Panthers

Cardinals (best bet) Patriots Broncos

BOB GLAUBER 87-87-1, 5-7

Last week: 7-8

Giants Dolphins Steelers (best bet) Redskins Texans Ravens Bills

Rams Bengals Panthers

Cardinals Packers Chiefs

TOM ROCK 83-91-1, 5-7

Last week: 4-11

Giants Dolphins (best bet) Steelers Colts

Titans Ravens Browns

Rams Bengals Vikings

Cardinals Packers Broncos

KIMBERLEY A. MARTIN 86-88-1, 4-8

Last week: 4-11

Giants (best bet) Dolphins Steelers Colts

Texans Ravens Browns

Rams Bengals Vikings

Cardinals Packers Broncos