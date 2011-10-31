NFL report: Ravens rally from 21 down

Before launching the biggest comeback victory in the history of the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Flacco first had to withstand the indignity of being booed by his usually supportive hometown fans.

Flacco didn't care for the treatment, although he could appreciate the sentiment. And it didn't prevent him from carrying the Ravens past the Arizona Cardinals, 30-27, Sunday, rallying from a 21-point deficit.

Billy Cundiff kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired, Ray Rice scored a career-high three touchdowns and Flacco fueled the comeback with a gritty display of leadership and precise passing.

"You can take a few boos every now and then, especially when you come back and win the game," said Flacco, who was 31-for-51 for 336 yards.

Using a fumble by Flacco and an 82-yard punt return by Patrick Peterson, Arizona scored three touchdowns during a five-minute span of the second quarter to take a 24-3 lead. Baltimore (5-2) answered with a 24-point run and moved in front 27-24 when Rice scored his third touchdown.

Arizona (1-6) pulled even with a 45-yard field goal by Jay Feely with 8:55 left, but Cundiff's kick won it. The Cardinals have lost six straight. Four of those defeats have been by four or fewer points.

Bills 23, Redskins 0

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two TD passes and Buffalo (5-2) had nine sacks vs. Washington (3-4).

49ers 20, Browns 10

Frank Gore (134 yards) ran for at least 125 yards and a score for the fourth straight game as host San Francisco (6-1) won its fifth straight. Cleveland is 3-4.

Vikings 24, Panthers 21

Ryan Longwell kicked a 31-yard field goal with 2:43 left and Carolina's Olindo Mare missed a potential tying kick from the same distance with 26 seconds remaining as visiting Minnesota (2-6) beat Carolina (2-6). Adrian Peterson had 162 yards from scrimmage and scored two TDs for the Vikes.

Titans 27, Colts 10

Matt Hasselbeck threw for 224 yards and a TD and Nate Washington scored twice as host Tennessee (4-3) kept Indianapolis winless (0-8).

Texans 24, Jaguars 14

Arian Foster rushed for 112 yards and a TD for host Houston (5-3). Jacksonville is 2-6.

Bengals 34, Seahawks 12

Andy Dalton threw a pair of first-half TD passes to lead visiting Cincinnati (5-2). Marvin Lewis became the winningest coach in Bengals history with 65 victories. Seattle is 2-5. -- AP