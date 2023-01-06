NFLPA questions why it took so long for league to suspend Bills-Bengals game following Damar Hamlin's injury

Jan. 6—NFLPA president J.C. Tretter said Thursday it was a "clear no" to resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game Monday night following Bills safety Damar Hamlin's injury and questioned why it took so long for the league to suspend the game.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required on-field resuscitation at 8:55 p.m. after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The teams were sent to their locker rooms at 9:18 p.m., and the game was officially called at 10:05 p.m.

Tretter participated in a conference call with NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, medical director Dr. Thom Mayer and deputy medical director Sidney Hines.

"For most people, players and former players, and the players and coaches on the field, it was a clear no, and everybody knew it was a clear no," said Tretter, an Akron native. "The players had no interest in playing, the coaches had no interest in coaching. Every player and former player watching that game knew they would be unable to play.

"In times, when a leader needs to make a decision, when you take a bunch of time to ask everybody else what their opinion (is), it seems like you're searching for the answer you want and not what the right answer really is. We made a determination it wouldn't be smart to continue playing the moment we saw what happened. Obviously, it took a long time for that (decision) go into effect."

During the time between the players returning to the locker room and the game being suspended, Smith talked with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and Tretter with captains on the Bills and Bengals, as well as members of the union's executive committee.

"I never heard from a player (during the delay) that was interested in playing football Monday night," Smith said. "There was never a player that I heard from who thought it was a good idea."

Troy Vincent, the NFL executive vice president of football operations, described the situation as "fluid."

"Tings were changing by the minute," he told reporters earlier this week. "Emotions were extremely high. It was a very volatile situation."

Smith visited Hamlin's family in Cincinnati on Tuesday, and Mayer and Hines remain at UC Medical Center, where Hamlin was able to communicate with doctors on Thursday, but still has a breathing tube and is in critical condition.

Tretter said the NFLPA has hosted separate calls with the Bills and Bengals players this week and held an all-player call Wednesday. The Week 18 schedule remains intact, with two games Saturday and 16 games Sunday, including New England-Bills and Baltimore-Bengals at 1 p.m.

"We haven't gotten a ton of comments (from players) about not feeling they would be able to play," Tretter said. "I think we're obviously getting some very positive news (about Hamlin's recovery). We hope we continue to get good news and continue to (hear) progress."

