NHL season has 10-day window
NHL
Season on the line
As soon as Monday, the NHLPA is expected to present a counter-offer to the NHL's 300-page amended proposal, sent Thursday and aimed at ending the lockout to salvage a 48-game schedule, the minimum for a legitimate season, according to commissioner Gary Bettman. For that to happen, a deal on virtually all of the issues would need to be reached in about 10 days, allowing for training camp and a season beginning Jan. 19. If there is no deal by then, the season likely will be wiped out.
---- STEVE ZIPAY
--College Hoops
--Stony Brook tops Iona
Sophomore Sabre Proctor scored a career-high 25 points and Teasha Harris added 15 as the Stony Brook women's basketball team defeated Iona, 70-64, at Pritchard Gym. Stony Brook (8-5) shot 22-for-26 (85 percent) from the line in the second half to clinch the win over Iona (5-6).-- AP