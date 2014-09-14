Nicki Minaj asked to appear at Hempstead High School

Rapper Nicki Minaj says she's not welcome to speak at her alma mater, LaGuardia High School in Manhattan.

Apparently the Hempstead School District would be more than happy to take up that spot on her schedule.

On Thursday, Minaj tweeted on her verified account, "I wanted to go back to my HS and speak to the students but the new principal declined. No need for me to inspire them, I guess. Smh."

On Sunday Newsday received a news release from the Hempstead District stating that school board president Lamont Johnson wants Minaj to visit Hempstead High.

The release adds that Johnson sent a letter to Minaj asking her to consider the offer. In explaining the reason for the offer, the release states that the district "has had some recent hardships [and] feels it would be a boost to their students."

Recent hardships have included a grade-changing scandal and a controversial school board election.