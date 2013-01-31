Niners' Kyle Williams 'shocked' that Giants weren't disciplined

NEW ORLEANS -- Kyle Williams, the 49ers receiver whose two muffed punts in last year's NFC Championship Game helped the Giants advance to the Super Bowl, said Wednesday that he was surprised more was not made of the Giants' postgame comments that they were targeting him because of a recent concussion.

"The craziest part of that to me was the fact that with the Saints, when they came out and the bounty stuff came out, and [former Saints defensive coordinator] Gregg Williams had said the same things basically," Williams said. "They went for his neck with that and they took that to the absolute highest level they could. But it was almost like when the Giants said it, it was not a big deal. That's the only thing that kind of shocked me.

"I thought that would have the same reaction because it was the same exact thing. But they [the league] didn't say anything."

Giants linebacker Jacquian Williams, who forced the overtime fumble that led directly to the Giants' victory, was quoted as saying "our biggest thing was to take [Kyle Williams] out of the game" and receiver Devin Thomas, who recovered both muffs, said: "He's had a lot of concussions [so] we were just like 'We've got to put a hit on that guy.' "

Williams, who is on injured reserve with a torn ACL suffered on Nov. 25, was not hit in the head on either of the key fumbles, but he said that he did receive some shots to that area during the game.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"They got me," he said. "They definitely got me."

The Giants vehemently denied targeting Williams in the days after the game. On Wednesday, Williams said he would not say that the Giants were looking to knock him out of the game. But he left open that possibility.

"I don't know if they were; they could have been," he said. "I'm not going to sit and say that they did that. The only thing that was crazy to me was that nothing came of it . . . When that [Saints bounty story] came out I was like, 'Oh, OK, there'll be the same type of thing.' But there was nothing. I don't know if that was because they won it, or if it just wasn't a big deal. But I just thought it would be exactly the same type of thing."