Nissequogue Village website hacked again

The Nissequogue Village homepage. The Nissequogue Village government website was hacked for the second time on Tuesday, July 8, 2014, to display a message addressed to the federal government, village officials said Thursday. Credit: Village of Nissequogue

By Siobhan Barton

The Nissequogue Village government website was hacked for the second time on Tuesday to display a message addressed to the federal government, village officials said Thursday.

Treasurer Pat Mulderig said the site was hacked in April and she noticed the issue again about 9 a.m. Tuesday, when the nissequogue.gov site, which usually displays a blue “Village of Nissequogue New York” photo banner with a white background and gray backdrop, was again colored completely black and featured large red lettering which identified the hackers.

“We were able to delete the content -- it was only on the homepage,” Mulderig said.

Mulderig said she resolved the issue about 2:30 p.m. Thursday after she attempted to contact the company in charge of website construction for Nissequogue Village.

