No. 17 Syracuse beats No. 11 Georgetown

Scoop Jardine had 17 points and seven assists to lead No. 17 Syracuse to a 58-51 road victory over No. 11 Georgetown Saturday. The Orange (24-6, 11-6) won their fourth consecutive game by pulling away down the stretch after the teams were tied at 45 with 7:00 left.

Austin Freeman scored 16 points for the Hoyas (21-8, 10-7), who were playing their first game since point guard Chris Wright hurt his non-shooting hand and underwent surgery. Georgetown ranks No. 6 in the country in field-goal percentage at 48.9, but Syracuse limited the Hoyas to 36 percent (18-for-50).

Notre Dame 60, Seton Hall 48: Tim Abromaitis scored 22 points and Ben Hansbrough added 21 to lead as the host Irish (23-5, 12-4 Big East) stayed in second place in the conference and moved another step toward the double-bye in the upcoming league tournament.

Kansas 82, Oklahoma 70: Marcus Morris scored 23 points and his twin brother Markieff added 19 points as visiting No. 3 Kansas moved into a tie for first place in the Big 12.

Colorado 91, Texas 89: Alec Burks scored 33 points and Levi Knutson added 21 as host Colorado overcame a 22-point first-half deficit to upset No. 5 Texas. The Buffs ended a six-game skid against Texas, which lost for the second time in three games.

BYU 80, San Diego St. 67: Jimmer Fredette scored 25 points and Charles Abouo added 18 as visiting No. 7 BYU spoiled the biggest game in No. 6 San Diego State's history and took a one-game lead in the Mountain West Conference. The Cougars swept the season series against the Aztecs.

UCLA 71, Arizona 49: Reeves Nelson had a career-high 27 points and 16 rebounds, and UCLA moved into a tie with No. 10 Arizona for first place in the Pac-10 in the last men's game played at historic Pauley Pavilion before it closes for renovation.

Kentucky 76, Florida 68: Darius Miller scored a career-high 24 points for host No. 22 Kentucky over No. 13 Florida. The Wildcats won their 33rd straight home game and gave coach John Calipari his 500th career victory.

Vanderbilt 90, LSU 69: Jeffery Taylor had 20 points and No. 18 Vanderbilt outscored host LSU 49-26 in the second half.

Kansas St. 80, Missouri 70: Jacob Pullen scored 24 points and joined Mike Evans as the only players in Kansas State history to top the 2,000-point mark as host Kansas State upset No. 20 Missouri. Curtis Kelly added 15 points and six rebounds for the resurgent Wildcats, who have won six of seven and are battling Missouri for the fourth and final bye in the Big 12 tournament.

Temple 57, George Washington 41: Lavoy Allen scored 19 points and had a season-high 16 rebounds for visiting No. 24 Temple, which overcame a horrific first 10 minutes in which it scored just eight points. - AP