No date to reopen Ellis Island museum after Sandy damage

Lady Liberty may be set to open this summer, but it will take a while for her neighbor to bounce back from superstorm Sandy.

A spokeswoman for the National Park Service said Sunday there is no definite timetable to reopen the Ellis Island museum to the public because of the damage to its infrastructure during the Oct. 29 storm.

Linda Friar, the spokeswoman, said crews saved many historical items from the Ellis Island museum before Sandy flooded it.

The island will be the spot for a primary security checkpoint for Liberty Island visitors when it reopens sometime by July 4, the National Park Service announced last week.

The museum, housed in the main building on the grounds, showcases stories of millions of immigrants who passed through there to start their lives in the United States. It contains documents, photographs and other artifacts.

They survived the storm unscathed, but more than 1 million items had to be moved to storage facilities because it has been impossible to maintain the climate-controlled environment needed to preserve them.

Those items would need to be put back in place before the museum could reopen.

With The Associated Press