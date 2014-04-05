No Long Island Rail Road trains this weekend on Hempstead branch

There will be no Long Island Rail Road trains operating on the Hempstead branch this weekend, as the LIRR performs track work near Bellerose station.

The service outage will last from 11:38 p.m. Friday night until 4 a.m. Monday. The LIRR said it expects to restore full train service in time for the Monday morning commute.

Buses and vans will replace trains for stations from Hollis through Hempstead. The LIRR advises customers to count on adding a little more than a half-hour to their trips, and longer if they are traveling to or from Country Life Press station. Train service will resume at Jamaica.

The LIRR will be resurfacing switches and installing new concrete ties on tracks near on a key section of track that services the Hempstead, Huntington/Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay lines. The LIRR said in a statement that the effort is part of a “multimillion dollar infrastructure maintenance program necessary to ensure that Long Island Rail Road customers will have a safe and comfortable ride.”