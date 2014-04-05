North Shore Animal League promotes adoption, good health

North Shore Animal League of America in Port Washington is inviting Long Islanders to bring home a "get in shape buddy."

Those are the words that Lindsey Calabrese, communications manager at North Shore, used while talking about the promotion this weekend offering discounted adoption fees.

The shelter is hoping that sedentary souls are motivated by the spring weather to adopt a dog and go walking, for the health of both the pooch and owner.

Check out the video above for more information.