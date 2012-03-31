Northport has most of its stars back

You didn't think they were going to slow down, did you?

Whether it's state Class A champion Northport, Suffolk B champion Hauppauge or Long Island Class C champ Mount Sinai, Long Island's 2011 powerhouses are returning strong.

But they're not the only ones. Can emerging talent from schools such as Bay Shore, Ward Melville, Eastport-South Manor and Shoreham-Wading River be enough to topple last year's giants?

CLASS A

Northport returns as the favorite behind Notre Dame-bound Cortney Fortunato. The All-American attack/midfielder is the top-ranked junior in the nation, according to ESPN. She, along with Dorrien Van Dyke, Allie Pavinelli and Paige Bonomi, lead a stellar offense. The Tigers have goalie Michaela Aymong (Richmond) clogging up the cage, but have some big questions to answer beyond that. The defense, led by Division I commits Amanda Desmond and Annie Dodge, will need to regain its footing after losing all of last year's starters.

Look for Bay Shore to give the Tigers competition, led by attacks Kyra Harney and Kaitlyn Arnold and senior midfielders Caroline deLyra and Paige Leggio. Like Northport, the Marauders lost a bulk of their defense (three starters and a goalie) to graduation.

Half Hollow Hills made the playoffs for the first time last year and returns with a strong transition game led by Alexis Maffucci (30 goals, 42 assists), Cara Pascarella and Jenn Casadonte.

Ward Melville turned heads with early wins against Sayville and West Islip and boasts an airtight D, led by the nation's No. 8 defender, Jordan Porretto and Lizzy Rullan. The offense is led by Emily Rogers-Healion, Kim Geiger and Deryn Blaney. Floyd fields All-American goalie Chelsey Sidaras. Gabrielle Bradley (47 assists) and attack/midfielder Courtney Murphy round out the offense. Sachem East, a quarterfinalist last season, is led by Katie Trombetta, Jackie Wasilko and goalie Kyle Larkin.

West Islip returns All-County attack Lorraine Hodgson, Erin Byrnes, Riley Hill and middie Kelsey Allen. Northwestern-bound Christina Esposito and Samantha Apuzzo lead West Babylon, which defeated Northport early in the season.

CLASS B

Hauppauge is loaded this year and is indisputably the team to beat in Class B. It is led by All-Americans Stephanie Peragallo, the No. 2 defender in the nation, and Taylor Ranftle (55 goals, 38 assists), the No. 4 attack. Along with Lauren Descalzo and Kasey Kephart, a slew of players return from last year's squad, which fell to perennial winner Garden City in the Long Island championship.

The main competition will come from Eastport-South Manor, which returns 11 starters, including Johns Hopkins-bound midfielder Dené DiMartino freshman three-year goalie Samantha Giacolone and defender Rebecca Tooker. Sayville will be competitive, fielding a fast, athletic team with five senior starters, including middie Emily Meier, attack Connie Nielsen and senior defender Olivia Cabral. Alyssa Guido and Alyssa Milano lead Rocky Point.

CLASS C

Mount Sinai is a young, speedy, offense-minded squad led by All-American midfielder Caroline Fitzgerald, goalie Julia Michaels and sparkplug sisters Sydney (12 goals in the first two games this year) and Shayna Pirreca. They'll be challenged by Jessica Angerman, Alex Fehmel, Katie Boden and Shoreham-Wading River, which moves down from Class B. Before the 2011 bump up, SWR had won five straight Long Island Class C titles. Devyn Antolini and Shelby Fredericks lead Babylon.