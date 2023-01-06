Norwalk holds first Christmas tree collection program; January pickups based on plow routes

Jan. 6—NORWALK — For the first time in the city's history, Norwalk is offering free curbside collection services for real Christmas trees discarded after the holiday season.

The collection will run from Jan. 9 to Jan. 23.

"Christmas trees will be collected throughout January based on residents' plow routes, with the exception of residents from the 6th Taxing District, who are privately serviced for this collection," a city statement said.

The city distributed a map of the collection areas and their respective pickup dates.

During the week of Jan. 9, Routes 1-8, or the blue zone, will be collected. Except for Monday, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, during the week of Jan. 16, Routes 9-16, the red zone, will be collected. Lastly, during the week of Jan. 23, Routes 17-26, the yellow zone, will be collected.

The blue zone is north of Connecticut Avenue and west of Route 7. The red zone is north of I-95 and east of Route 7. The yellow zone includes both south of I-95 and/or south of Connecticut Avenue.

Residents are asked to put their Christmas tree out at the curbside by 6 a.m. on the Monday of their area's designated collection week, the statement said.

Only real trees will be collected. Any lights, bags or other decorations left by the curb will not be removed by the city, according to the statement. Holiday wreaths made of real tree materials are still considered trash due to the metal wiring.

To view the full pickup map, visit www.norwalkct.org/DocumentCenter/View/28783/Christmas-Tree-Collection-Map?bidId=&fbclid=IwAR2pLd16nXzgVmhBJBT-EQ6yItsbpoXM3z_hzG8aM2zkY_xaBywwRiR0llE.

