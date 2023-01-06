NOTEBOOK Competitive fundraising champs

Smithtown High School West has taken the top spot in a national fundraising competition coordinated by the American Cancer Society.

The school’s Relay for Life Club recently raised $7,000 — the most out of 32 high schools nationwide — and placed first among high schools as part of the society’s Fall Fumble competition.

The bracket-style tournament, which spanned four weeks this past fall, challenged the country’s top fundraising high schools and colleges to face off each week to see which could raise more money in a seven-day period. All donations went to the American Cancer Society.

“The students worked so hard,” said Dillon Archer, a Smithtown West social studies teacher and an adviser for the school’s Relay for Life Club. “Even though they’re young, cancer has already affected a lot them in some way, shape or form.”

To raise funds, Smithtown West students coordinated the sales of everything from bagels to waffles. Each dollar raised equaled one point, with the points for the losing school added to the winning school’s score each week.

The final two high schools, Smithtown West and Tartan High School in Oakdale, Minnesota, competed for a 24-hour period on Giving Tuesday, which was Nov. 29. Smithtown West finished with 6,052 points.

BALDWIN

Featured ensemble

Baldwin High School’s wind symphony was the only Long Island group to perform as a featured ensemble last month at the New York State School Music Association’s 86th Annual Winter Conference in upstate Rochester. The invitation is among the highest honors statewide for a school ensemble, the association said.

The 48-member symphony was selected based on recorded performances of Davide delle Cese’s “Inglesina,” Vincent Persichetti’s “Pageant” and Norman Dello Joio’s “Satiric Dances.”

“With the theme of this year’s conference being ‘Belonging, Equity, Diversity and Representation,’ we are excited to showcase not just the diverse students of Baldwin but a really musical, artistically satisfying program of music by composers from diverse backgrounds,” said Scott Dunn, the band’s co-director with Deanna Nikirk.

ISLANDWIDE

Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalists

Fifty-one Long Island students are among 1,557 semifinalists nationwide in the 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars Program, which will name 150 scholars this spring to receive $20,000 scholarships. Students are evaluated on factors such as academic achievements, community service and leadership skills.

Semifinalists and their school districts are: Victoria Allen and Janae Lindsay, Baldwin; Michael Beirne, Bay Shore; Otto Velting, Bellmore-Merrick; Brett Patrick, Deer Park; Nicole Mazza and Sarah Vasquez, East Islip; Joshua DeLuccia, East Meadow; Mahdi Bhalloo, East Williston; Angelina DeMarco and Nathaniel Tyll, Elwood; Jillian Chang, Sebastian Lennox, Kevin Ou Yang and Rachel Woo, Great Neck; Samir Batheja and Arissa Zheng, Half Hollow Hills; Ivie-Ann Mergille, Harborfields; Navya Gautam, Hauppauge; Namit Kapoor, Carolyn Lau and Patrick Leu, Herricks; Isabella Diaz, Hicksville; Kevin Zhu, Jericho; Faid Faisal and Daniel Scimecca, Levittown; Juliette Bohn and Alexandra Spector, Lynbrook; Grace Leppard, Manhasset; Jenna Sledjeski, Mattituck-Cutchogue; Thomas DiLeo and Jesse Sheps, Plainview-Old Bethpage; Sophia Augier, Smithtown East; Zahra Choudry, South Huntington; Danna Duarte Giron, Southold; Sabrina Guo, Syosset; Mikaeel Zohair, Three Village; Samantha Altieri, Valley Stream Central; Ashlee Boodoo, Gloria Guerrier and Victoria Guerrier, West Hempstead; and Berlinda Pierre Louis, Westbury.

Other semifinalists were: Jesus Garcia, Kieran Rafferty, Lucas Randell and Nicholas Soliman, Chaminade High School in Mineola; Shadia Suha, Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead; Grace LoPiccolo and Emily Moreno, St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington; Grace Leppard, St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset; and Alicia Soler, St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School in West Islip.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT