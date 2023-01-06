NOTEBOOK Competitive fundraising champs

Smithtown High School West has taken the top spot in a national fundraising competition coordinated by the American Cancer Society.

The school’s Relay for Life Club recently raised $7,000 — which was the most out of 32 high schools nationwide — and placed first among high schools as part of the society’s “Fall Fumble” competition.

The bracket-style tournament, which spanned four weeks this past fall, challenged the country’s top fundraising high schools and colleges to face off each week to see which could raise more money in a seven-day period. All donations went to the American Cancer Society.

“The students worked so hard,” said Dillon Archer, a Smithtown West social studies teacher and an adviser for the school’s Relay for Life Club. “Even though they’re young, cancer has already affected a lot them in some way, shape or form.”

To raise funds, Smithtown West students coordinated the sales of everything from bagels to waffles. Each dollar raised equaled one point, with the points for the losing school added to the winning school’s score each week.

The final two high schools, Smithtown West and Tartan High School in Oakdale, Minnesota, competed for a 24-hour period on Giving Tuesday, which was Nov. 29. Smithtown West finished with 6,052 points.

HUNTINGTON

New principal

Stephanie L. Campbell has been appointed principal of Nathaniel Woodhull Intermediate School. She replaced Scott Oshrin, who is now an assistant superintendent in the Commack School District.

Campbell previously served as an elementary instructional coordinator at Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Northport since 2019. Before that, she was a third- and fifth-grade teacher at the school for five years and worked as a teacher at elementary schools in Virginia.

“I am excited and honored to be joining the Woodhull Intermediate School community and look forward to building positive relationships with the students, staff and families,” Campbell said. “Together we will build upon our strengths, celebrate our differences, and continue to make Woodhull a wonderful place to learn and grow.”

ISLANDWIDE

Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalists

Fifty-one Long Island students are among 1,557 semifinalists nationwide in the 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars Program, which will name 150 scholars this spring to receive $20,000 scholarships. Students are evaluated on factors such as academic achievements, community service and leadership skills.

Semifinalists and their school districts are: Victoria Allen and Janae Lindsay, Baldwin; Michael Beirne, Bay Shore; Otto Velting, Bellmore-Merrick; Brett Patrick, Deer Park; Nicole Mazza and Sarah Vasquez, East Islip; Joshua DeLuccia, East Meadow; Mahdi Bhalloo, East Williston; Angelina DeMarco and Nathaniel Tyll, Elwood; Jillian Chang, Sebastian Lennox, Kevin Ou Yang and Rachel Woo, Great Neck; Samir Batheja and Arissa Zheng, Half Hollow Hills; Ivie-Ann Mergille, Harborfields; Navya Gautam, Hauppauge; Namit Kapoor, Carolyn Lau and Patrick Leu, Herricks; Isabella Diaz, Hicksville; Kevin Zhu, Jericho; Faid Faisal and Daniel Scimecca, Levittown; Juliette Bohn and Alexandra Spector, Lynbrook; Grace Leppard, Manhasset; Jenna Sledjeski, Mattituck-Cutchogue; Thomas DiLeo and Jesse Sheps, Plainview-Old Bethpage; Sophia Augier, Smithtown East; Zahra Choudry, South Huntington; Danna Duarte Giron, Southold; Sabrina Guo, Syosset; Mikaeel Zohair, Three Village; Samantha Altieri, Valley Stream Central; Ashlee Boodoo, Gloria Guerrier and Victoria Guerrier, West Hempstead; and Berlinda Pierre Louis, Westbury.

Other semifinalists were: Jesus Garcia, Kieran Rafferty, Lucas Randell and Nicholas Soliman, Chaminade High School in Mineola; Shadia Suha, Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead; Grace LoPiccolo and Emily Moreno, St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington; Grace Leppard, St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset; and Alicia Soler, St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School in West Islip.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT