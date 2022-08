A Long Island man has been charged with starving his dog.

Suffolk County SPCA officials on Monday accused the Brentwood man of animal cruelty. They say that his dog, Rambo, weighed only 51 pounds and his bones were protruding. The breed, a Cane Corso, can weigh as much as 125 pounds.

The SPCA received a complaint about the dog's condition in May.

Rambo was treated at the Veterinary Medical Center in West Islip. In two weeks he gained 20 pounds.